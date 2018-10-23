Bridlington's new Christmas event - here's everything you need to know

A new festive weekend is coming to Bridlington this year.

A Coastal Christmas will be centred around the town's new lifeboat station and will feature fairground rides, a visit by Santa Claus and food and craft stalls.

Choirs will sing Christmas carols, brass bands will entertain visitors and there will be the chance to have a ride on a specially decorated land train.

The event is being organised by the RNLI and the council’s foreshores team, and will take place on Saturday, December 15 and Sunday, December, 16.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “This event sounds like a wonderful addition to what we can offer in Bridlington, and is a further step towards making the town a year-round attraction. I hope that residents and visitors will put the dates in their diaries now.”

Kirsty Salisbury, facility manager for foreshores, added: “It is not too late for any local suppliers or producers to add their names to those who will be having a stall at the event. If you would like your business to be included, please contact us on foreshores@eastriding.gov.uk."

The attractions will be open between noon and and 8pm on the Saturday and noon until 6pm on the Sunday. Organisers said more details of the programme will be issued in due course.



Entry to the event will be free, but some elements, such as the fairground rides and the donkey rides, will have a small charge.



Bob Taylor, head of fund-raising at Bridlington Lifeboat, added: “We’re really excited to be a partnering with East Riding of Yorkshire Council in the first Christmas event to be held on the foreshore.

"As part of the festivities, we are going to be opening part of the station to visitors and will have some craft and gift stalls inside the inshore lifeboat area."

For more information about the event, contact bob@bridlingtonlifeboat.com