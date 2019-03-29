Bridlington's first cash-free bar opens - selling craft beers and 60 different gins

The public’s thirst for gin and real ale shows no sign of stopping, so a new bar has opened in the heart of Bridlington, offering beers and spirits which are away from the mainstream.

The Stackhouse Bar has hopes of becoming a hidden gem for craft beer fans, after opening its doors for the first time last week.

See photos of the new real ale bar here

In a former bakery. nestled down an alleyway off Promenade, between Boots and Dominos Pizza and behind a Turkish barber’s and a homeware and gift shop, it aims to bring something a little different to the town centre.

For a start, it doesn't accept any cash payments.

Owner Lucy Farrington has opened the bar with her partner Matt Davis. She said: “I was an accountant but in October 2014 opened the Stackhouse inHornsea and it has been brilliant. We based it on a micropub idea and developed it to what people wanted.

“We knew there was a gap in the market in Hornsea but started to look around and Hull, Beverley and Hessle, but I had Bridlington in my mind all along.

“We went to view properties and fell in love with this one. It’s unique, tucked away with a courtyard and you feel like you could be anywhere - York, London - it’s not what you would expect.”

The Stackhouse has five cask ales, 10 keg lines, bottled beers and ciders, wines and spirits and around 60 different gins.

“It’s all about the atmosphere and experience,” said Lucy. “It’s only a small place, with an L-shaped bar. And we don’t think any of our draught beers will be available anywhere else in Bridlington. We don’t have anything mainstream.”

Lucy and Matt held a low-key opening for friends last Wednesday before throwing open the doors to the public at 4pm last Thursday.

And one key thing which sets it apart from other pubs is that you can’t pay with cash.

Lucy added: “We only accept cards and contactless payments, partly because of the cost and risk of processing cash these days. “There are also a

massive amount of forgeries going around at the moment. It’s much quicker and safer all round and there are no arguments over change.

“We might be the first bar in this area to do this but we won’t be the last.”

Opening hours will vary throughout the year but Lucy said there will always be a warm welcome for dogs.