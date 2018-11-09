Bridlington's Extraordinary People Awards - here are the shortlists

Last year's winners at the Extraordinary People Awards
Last year's winners at the Extraordinary People Awards

Next week sees one of the highlights of the year in Bridlington - the Extraordinary People Awards.


Organised by the Promenades Shopping Centre and now in its third year, the ceremony highlights the fantastic work that goes on in the community all year round.

Steve Cowan and Shaun Hayes with Dee Howkins, who they rescued from the North Sea at Berwick on Tweed.

Steve Cowan and Shaun Hayes with Dee Howkins, who they rescued from the North Sea at Berwick on Tweed.

The winners of the nine categories will be announced at a dinner at the Spa next Friday night.

Members of the public were asked to make nominations for the people, groups and businesses which deserved recognition for making the town a better place.

Carl Brown, Promenades Shopping Centre manager, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many fantastic achievements from people in the community that have been recognised over the last few years.”

This year’s shortlists:
Teacher of the year
Debra Corner
Shannan Holt
Amy Stamford

Philippa Dyer retired from Bridlington Hospital earlier this year.

Philippa Dyer retired from Bridlington Hospital earlier this year.


Volunteer of the Year
Lost and Found Animals
Jade Shelton
John Copsey


Shaping the Future
6th Bridlington Scouts
Mikki Jackson
Bridlington Birds of Prey


Spirit of Youth
Jack Joseph Vickers
Jack Allsopp
Mellissa Freeman


Community Local Hero
Vicky Loft
Joanne Miles
Andrew Hirst

Bridlington Bird of Prey and Animal Park.

Bridlington Bird of Prey and Animal Park.


Business
Mighty Lancer Games
Tidal Waves
Hudson Contract


Carer of the year
Alderson House
Kelly Hunter
Phillipa Dyer


Coastal Hero
Steve Cowan and Shaun Hayes
Lauren Cooke
Jack Sanderson


Charity Fundraiser
Murray Hills
Bob Taylor
Bridlington Rotary Club

Fisherman Jack Sanderson

Fisherman Jack Sanderson