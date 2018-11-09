Bridlington's Extraordinary People Awards - here are the shortlists

Next week sees one of the highlights of the year in Bridlington - the Extraordinary People Awards.
Organised by the Promenades Shopping Centre and now in its third year, the ceremony highlights the fantastic work that goes on in the community all year round.
The winners of the nine categories will be announced at a dinner at the Spa next Friday night.
Members of the public were asked to make nominations for the people, groups and businesses which deserved recognition for making the town a better place.
Carl Brown, Promenades Shopping Centre manager, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many fantastic achievements from people in the community that have been recognised over the last few years.”
This year’s shortlists:
Teacher of the year
Debra Corner
Shannan Holt
Amy Stamford
Volunteer of the Year
Lost and Found Animals
Jade Shelton
John Copsey
Shaping the Future
6th Bridlington Scouts
Mikki Jackson
Bridlington Birds of Prey
Spirit of Youth
Jack Joseph Vickers
Jack Allsopp
Mellissa Freeman
Community Local Hero
Vicky Loft
Joanne Miles
Andrew Hirst
Business
Mighty Lancer Games
Tidal Waves
Hudson Contract
Carer of the year
Alderson House
Kelly Hunter
Phillipa Dyer
Coastal Hero
Steve Cowan and Shaun Hayes
Lauren Cooke
Jack Sanderson
Charity Fundraiser
Murray Hills
Bob Taylor
Bridlington Rotary Club