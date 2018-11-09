Bridlington's Extraordinary People Awards - here are the shortlists

Next week sees one of the highlights of the year in Bridlington - the Extraordinary People Awards.



Organised by the Promenades Shopping Centre and now in its third year, the ceremony highlights the fantastic work that goes on in the community all year round.

Steve Cowan and Shaun Hayes with Dee Howkins, who they rescued from the North Sea at Berwick on Tweed.

The winners of the nine categories will be announced at a dinner at the Spa next Friday night.

Members of the public were asked to make nominations for the people, groups and businesses which deserved recognition for making the town a better place.

Carl Brown, Promenades Shopping Centre manager, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many fantastic achievements from people in the community that have been recognised over the last few years.”

This year’s shortlists:

Teacher of the year

Debra Corner

Shannan Holt

Amy Stamford

Philippa Dyer retired from Bridlington Hospital earlier this year.



Volunteer of the Year

Lost and Found Animals

Jade Shelton

John Copsey



Shaping the Future

6th Bridlington Scouts

Mikki Jackson

Bridlington Birds of Prey



Spirit of Youth

Jack Joseph Vickers

Jack Allsopp

Mellissa Freeman



Community Local Hero

Vicky Loft

Joanne Miles

Andrew Hirst

Bridlington Bird of Prey and Animal Park.



Business

Mighty Lancer Games

Tidal Waves

Hudson Contract



Carer of the year

Alderson House

Kelly Hunter

Phillipa Dyer



Coastal Hero

Steve Cowan and Shaun Hayes

Lauren Cooke

Jack Sanderson



Charity Fundraiser

Murray Hills

Bob Taylor

Bridlington Rotary Club