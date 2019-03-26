Bridlington's electric car charging points are broken - and there are no plans for any more for the town

Bridlington's only electric car charging points have been out of action for almost a fortnight.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "We are aware of the current faults with the electric vehicle charging points in Palace Car Park.

"We have reported them to our supplier and asked them to carry out the repairs as soon as possible."

"We have no immediate plans to increase the number of charging points in Bridlington.

"The council's strategy is to install a basic network of fast chargers around the East Riding to provide a fall back for those with plug-in electric vehicles.

"Currently we have points in Bridlington, Hessle and Driffield. Chargers in Pocklington and Withernsea have been installed and will shortly become operational. Charging facilities are included as part of the East Riding Leisure Hornsea refurbishment.

"In 2019-20 we plan to install chargers in Goole and Howden, with potentially Market Weighton and Hedon to follow in 2020-21."