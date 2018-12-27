Bridlington's Dip For Heroes - see 18 photos from the Boxing Day event

A free bacon buttie and a cuppa sounds like a great incentive - but to get them, you had to take the plunge in Bridlington's chilly water first.

The annual fund-raising event took place again on Boxing Day, and hardy residents gathered on the South Beach to go for a bracing swim.

The dippers go for a paddle. Pictures by Tom Fynn

The weather was good and the fund-raisers collected £377 for the town's cadet forces.

Many of the dippers donned fancy dress and after the safety briefing, they headed into the sea.

On their return to dry land, they were greeted with refreshments provided by Richie's Cafe Bar.