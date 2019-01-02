Bridlington's Citizen of Honour 2019 - this is how you can nominate

Do you know someone who has made a real difference to the town which deserves public recognition?

Bridlington Town Council is now accepting nominations for its Citizen of Honour Award Scheme 2019.

One person will be chosen from the nominations at a special meeting of all councillors and decided on by a majority vote. Citizens of Honour will receive a framed certificate and plaque, with their name being recorded in a special book which is kept in the council offices.

Residents are eligible based on the following criteria:

• That they have lived or worked in the parish of Bridlington for at least five years;

• That they have a nominee and a seconder with five sponsors;

• That they have made an outstanding contribution to the town.

Contact the Bridlington Town Council or visit its website www.bridlington.gov.uk for nomination forms.

To contact the office ring 409006 or write to Bridlington Town Council, 62 Quay Road, Bridlington, YO16 4HX.

Last year’s winner was businessman Keith Murray from Murray Hills solicitors..