Bridlington's Citizen of Honour 2019 is named

Bridlington Town Council has announced who has won its Citizen of Honour Award for 2019.

It has given the accolade to Paul Lowe, who will receive the award at the Civic Dinner in April at Bridlington Spa.

A statement from the town council said: "There were so many worthy candidates in the running for this year's award that the council found it very difficult to select just one winner.

"Paul undertakes and promotes so much for music across the ages in the community and has done for many years. Paul is also the creator and driving force behind the East Coast Music Festival which is an event that continues to grow year on year.

"The Citizen of Honour Award is a thank you from the Bridlington Town Council in recognition of all the things he has done and continues to do for others in Bridlington and the local area."