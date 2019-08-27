Bridlington RNLI search for three missing children

Three children were reported missing yesterday afternoon.

Bridlington inshore lifeboat launched to assist the Bridlington Coastguard and RNLI lifeguards to search for a missing child at 1.10 pm on Monday afternoon.

After a report that the child, a young girl, may be in the sea the inshore lifeboat crew searched the shoreline.

Soon after the lifeboat entered the sea the lifeboat station received reports that two more children were missing. Following this nine of the stations RNLI volunteers joined the search for the missing children.

All three lost children were found safe and returned back to their parents care.

RNLI stations and lifeguard units are able to supply all parents or guardians with a bracelet, free of charge, on which they can write a mobile contact number. This will help in reuniting any lost child.