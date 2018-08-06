Bridlington RNLI called out to yacht in trouble

Bridlington's RNLI inshore lifeboat came to the aid of a four man crew aboard a 30ft yacht using oars to make their way back to the harbour.

After suffering an engine problem in Bridlington's North bay, the four man crew set about using oars to make their way back to the harbour yesterday evening (Sunday August 5).

The inshore lifeboat and the yacht. Picture by RNLI.

A spokesman for Bridlington RNLI said: "Although the crew did make progress the Coastguard thought it wise to request lifeboat cover.

"As darkness fell last night the RNLI inshore lifeboat " Windsor Spirit " and it's volunteer crew assisted the yacht to the safety of a pontoon and a waiting Coastguard team."