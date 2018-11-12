Bridlington remembers - lighting a beacon at the Priory

Beacons were lit around the country - including at Bridlington Priory - to mark the end of the centenary commemorations.

At a service at the church yesterday evening, a roll of honour of all the names of Bridlington men who died in World War One was read out.

Cllr Colin Croft lights the beacon

Guests say in the pews alongside the cardboard soldiers which formed the Remembering The Fallen installation.

Afterwards, the mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Colin Croft lit the beacon, 13 hours after the first event of the day - a lone bugler playing at the war memorial.

