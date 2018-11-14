Bridlington Poppy Appeal will be a record-breaker in 2018

Bridlington’s Poppy Appeal is set to raise more money than ever before as the town gave generously on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.



Volunteers are continue to count the donations but by the end of Tuesday, the amount had passed £30,000.



The previous record for the appeal in Bridlington was thought to be around the £26,000 mark.



But Poppy Appeal coordinator George Collins said the town has smashed that target and he and his team still have the money from more than 100 collecting tins around the area to be added.



The amount was boosted by more than £7,500 from the sale of more than 2,000 large poppies as part of the Free Press’ Turn The Town red campaign,



Meanwhile , the Royal British Legion also hosted a ceremony last Thursday, alongside the local branch of the Royal Naval Association, to unveil Tommy statues.



More than £3,000 was raised and Bridlington Tourism Association, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and The Buddies in Boats group all donated enough to buy a Tommy outright.



Local historian and writer Mike Wilson read a poem that he had written about the Tommies of Bridlington and the Rev Matthew Pollard blessed the new additions to the war memorial gardens.



Legion vice-chairman Mike Rubery said: “I would like to thank PBS Construction who installed the Tommy bases for us, Hanson Concrete who gave us the concrete footings and the volunteers who helped us to erect the Tommies before unveiling.”

The unveiling of the Tommies last Thursday