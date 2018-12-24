Bridlington Poppy Appeal raises more than ever before in 2018

It has been confirmed that the 2018 Poppy Appeal in Bridlington was a record-breaker.

Boosted by the Free Press’ Let’s Turn The Town Red campaign, the amount raised for the Royal British Legion has gone past £30,000 for the first time.

The final figure should be confirmed in the New Year, as the money from dozens of collection tins around the town is totted up. But in the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, Bridlington has responded with great generosity to push the amount beyond the landmark total.

Poppy Appeal organiser George Collins said: “A huge thank you to the people of Bridlington.

“Thanks also to the Ship Inn at Sewerby and the Victoria Sailors Club in Flamborough, who both raised £1,500 at events.

“The total is still rising, due to donations still being sent in from events which organisations have put on.”