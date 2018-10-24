Bridlington Poppy Appeal - details of this weekend's events

The Poppy Appeal will be officially launched in Bridlington this weekend.

A service, led by the Rev Matthew Pollard, will be held at the war memorial in Wellington Road on Saturday morning, and guests are asked to gather at 10.45am, for a rededication of the gardens of remembrance.

Members of the public can buy a cross for a recommended donation of £1.50.

Afterwards, representatives from the Royal British Legion will be in the Promenades Shopping Centre for the launch of this year’s appeal at 12.30pm.

Traditional poppies for coats and jackets, pin badges, wristbands and other merchandise will be on sale throughout the afternoon.