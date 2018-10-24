Bridlington poppies - police thank residents for information

Police have thanked members of the public who have contacted them about the damage to poppies at Bridlington war memorial.

Twenty of the large poppies which were put up on the railings, and funded by Bridlington Town Council, were ripped down on Sunday.

Police have appealed for the public's help to catch the culprits and have vowed that they will not go unpunished.

A number of calls have been received by officers and work is continuing.

Insp Rob Cocker said: "I would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with information so far. Our investigation is still ongoing.

"If you have information that could assist us and are yet to come forward, please call 101 quoting incident number 16/111060/18"

The poppies which had been torn down at the weekend were replaced yesterday