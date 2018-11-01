Bridlington Police are making the town safer

Police in Bridlington have pledged to making the streets of the town safer, and believe that they are making good progress.

They held a Meet The Public event last weekend, which was designed to give the public a better idea over the sort of work that the Police does, and how they use the information they receive to crack crimes and keep those responsible off the streets.

PC Rob Brigham, community beat manager, said: “We had a really good response over the weekend, with lots of people coming along to talk to us about what’s happening in their area.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came out to see us – particularly those who braved the Baltic weather on Saturday.

“What was great was how many people told us they felt safer and more reassured because they were seeing more officers out and about.

“We were also able to reassure people about the action we’re taking to deal with drug dealing and drug-related crime.

“We know the impact this has on our communities and that’s why tackling this kind of offending is one of our top priorities.

“By talking to the residents directly we were able to let them know about the action we have taken recently and how they can help by getting in touch if they have any concerns or information.

“We charged a man and a woman with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine after we conducted a warrant at an address in Haslemere Avenue earlier this month – and that was as a result of information we got from the public.

“We know that it can be frustrating for people if they call us with information but it seems like we’re not acting on it straight away.

“What we were able to explain over the weekend is that often information is used to help us to build up that bigger picture and target those running the operations, as well as the lower level dealers – which has a bigger long-term impact.”

If you have information or concerns about crime in your area, please speak to the local team, call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.