Two Bridlington men are due in court today charged with digging into a badger sett.

Nineteen-year-old John Horner and George Horner, 26, will appear before magistrates in Beverley to answer charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and the Badger Act 1992.

Andrew Booth (44) and Kirk McGarry (50) both from Doncaster, and Richard Willey (46) from Hull, face the same charges, relating to an incident at Melton in the East Riding of Yorkshire on December 30, 2017.