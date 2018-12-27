Bridlington man jailed for assaulting police officers on Christmas Eve

Magistrates have sent a Bridlington man to jail for four months for attacking two police officers in Bridlington on Christmas Eve.

Aaron Wilson, aged 39, pleaded guilty to the assault and was sentenced under the new Emergency Services Act at Hull Magistrates' Court this morning.

The officers suffered a black eye and minor facial injuries in the incident in Gordon Road.

Wilson, of Astoria Court, was also charged with three counts of criminal damage to cars during the incident, which were also taken into account.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We continue to highlight assaults on officers, recognising the support we have had from our communities how unacceptable this is.

"We will pursue where possible and use the new legislation to seek prosecutions."