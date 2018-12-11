Bridlington Lions Club carol concert

Bridlington Lions carol concert - see our photos from The Spa

For many people, it is the event which signals the start of Christmas in Bridlington.


Hundreds of people were at Bridlington Spa last night for the Lions Club's annual Christmas carol concert.

Compere John Hall

Driffield Silver Band

Driffield Silver Band

Burlington Junior School choir, conducted by headteacher Alison Beckett.

