Bridlington Lions carol concert - see our photos from The Spa For many people, it is the event which signals the start of Christmas in Bridlington. Hundreds of people were at Bridlington Spa last night for the Lions Club's annual Christmas carol concert. 1. Bridlington Lions Club carol concert Compere John Hall 2. Bridlington Lions Club carol concert Driffield Silver Band 3. Bridlington Lions Club carol concert Driffield Silver Band 4. Bridlington Lions Club carol concert Burlington Junior School choir, conducted by headteacher Alison Beckett.