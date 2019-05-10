Bridlington lifeboat called to ship fire near Flamborough

Coastguards have been tasked to help a ship with a fire in it's engine room.

Humber Coastguard received a VHF radio call from a supply ship, with 14 crew members onboard, yesterday evening just before 10.10pm.

Crew onboard the ship stated that it had a fire in it's engine room.

The crew put the fire out and the vessel is now safely at anchor approximately 9NM off Flamborough.

The Bridlington RNLI lifeboat was sent to the scene and escorted the vessel to anchor.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency’s duty surveyor and counter pollution team have also been informed, alongside the Marine accident investigation branch.