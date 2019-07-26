Bridlington lifeboat called out to three incidents in one day

Volunteers at Bridlington's lifeboat had a busy day after being called out to three incidents in around 14 hours.

Bridlington Shannon class lifeboat was requested by the UK Coastguard on Wednesday morning after reports of a fishing vessel with engine problems.

Image by Andrew Brompton at Bridlington Lifeboat

The 'Antony Patrick Jones' launched on service at 6.35am on route to a local boat, with a crew of three, five miles off the Hornsea coast.

A spokesperson said: "Although the weather was poor with heavy rain squalls, thunder and lightning the sea conditions were good enabling the lifeboat to reach the casualty quickly.

"After a tow rope was passed the boat and crew were brought safely back to Bridlington."

Shortly after volunteers returned and washed down the lifeboat and refuelled it, the crew were paged to another incident.

Image by Andrew Brompton at Bridlington Lifeboat

Crews responded to reports of a body 28 miles East South East of Bridlington.

Police have now identified the man whose body was found. Read more: Man whose body was found in sea near Bridlington is named

Then at 8pm, only twenty four hours after being passed out as a new inshore helm, Jof Pearson took charge of the stations inshore boat and its crew for the first time.

The inshore lifeboat had been requested after a small boat had broken down and the boat and its crew were safely towed back to the harbour and met by attending Coastguards..