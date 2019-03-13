Bridlington leisure centre duo to tackle the London Marathon

Two members of staff from East Riding Leisure Bridlington will be putting their own fitness to the test when they tackle the London Marathon next month.

Neil Horsman and Steve Cook are used to helping others to improve their health at the centre, but they will be on the start line in the capital alongside thousands of other runners.

For Neil, it will be a totally new experience - not just attempting a marathon but taking part in any sort of race.

“I run for my own cardio exercise but I am not a member of a running club and I have not done a race before, not a 10km, never mind a marathon,” he said.

“I have been getting the miles in and have managed a half-marathon distance in my training so far.”

Neil, 40, is doing the marathon to raise money for Marie Curie. “They looked after my mum, Sylvia, when she had cancer, so this is my way of saying thank you,” he added.

You can donate by visiting his page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/neil-horsman.

With good fitness levels from his work running exercise classes, swimming lessons and other activities at the lesiure centre, he said he would like to finish the London course in under five hours.

His colleague Steve is a more experienced runner and will be pounding the streets of London for the third time.

He is hoping to complete the 26.2 mile course in under four hours.