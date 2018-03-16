Bridlington junction to close in bid to complete work by Easter

The Springfield Avenue/Hilderthorpe Road junction will closed completely in a bid to get work finished by Easter.

Work on a multi-million-pound investment in Bridlington’s transport infrastructure (BridITP2) is continuing with work currently underway on the Springfield Avenue and Hilderthorpe Road junction.

Due to recent poor weather, including a week-long spell of snow, ice and sub-zero temperatures earlier this month, progress has been restricted.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and its contractor PBS Construction has therefore made the decision to close the Springfield Avenue/Hilderthorpe Road junction to through traffic to allow works to proceed on the full road width rather than working in two halves. This will be implemented from Monday (March 19).

While the council and its contractor appreciate that this may cause some short-term disruption, it will have the advantage of speeding up the scheme and allowing the resurfacing to be undertaken in one visit.

The intention is to complete the works at this location prior to Easter, allowing all restrictions to be removed before the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Diversion routes are as follows:

Inbound diversion - Station Road, Quay Road, Prospect Street, Manor Street, Bridge Street and Hilderthorpe Road.

Outbound from Bridlington Spa - Horsforth Avenue, Cardigan Road, Hilderthorpe Road/Station Road junction.

Signage will be provided advising that access is available and all businesses are open as usual.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “Recent inclement weather has unfortunately affected the contractor’s ability to undertake some of the BridITP2 works.

“To get back on track, the contractor has advised us to close the Springfield Avenue and Hilderthorpe Road junction from Monday, 19 March in order to carry out the works, with the aim of re-opening ahead of Easter.

“Undertaking the works in one go now will save time on the project overall by around three weeks, allowing for the contractor to move away from the town centre as quickly as possible.”