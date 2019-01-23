Bridlington is 'amazingly generous' say Kingfisher Cafe volunteers

Volunteers at the Kingfisher Cafe said they were overwhelmed by the public’s response, after a break-in threatened to ruins its Christmas plans.

Raffle prizes were taken from the cafe in West Street in December, but donations meant the team were able to replace the stolen items and add extra prizes, raising more than £500.

The cafe works with the homeless community and volunteers there said the people of Bridlington had been ‘amazingly generous’.

Chair Rosemary French said: “We would love to be able to name individually all the very generous people, churches, companies and organisations who have supported us during the festive season and helped us make Christmas very enjoyable for those less fortunate in our community, but this would be impossible.

“We had a full cafe on Christmas Day with 24 guests being served by our willing volunteers who gave up their family time; it was a very jolly and lively time for us all.

“All our guests received a big bag of presents which were practical and useful such as new scarfs, hats, gloves, toiletries, rucksacks, trainers and chocolates.

“These were very well received and our guests would like to thank you all so much for your kindness.”