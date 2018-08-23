Bridlington is a smash hit for beach volleyball

Bridlington has been hailed as the perfect beach volleyball destination, after a festival which attracted 1,000 players and spectators earlier this month.

Professionals who had competed in the Commonwealth Games in April and former Olympic athletes were among those involved in the action on the sand.

Action from the beach volleyball festival

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, added: “We now hope to build on this hugely successful event and will aim to focus on developing youth participation and building our beach volleyball club.”

The Confederation of European Volleyball Beach Volleyball Festival ran alongside the UK Pro Beach Volleyball Tour at South Cliff beach.

As well as the professional matches, the event featured a range of fun activities for the family including a giant inflatable volleyball court, bungee run, speed cage and taster sessions for juniors.

Adam Toes, sport and active communities officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We would like to thank the CEV and Volleyball England for giving us the opportunity to bring this festival to Bridlington and showcase our commitment to developing beach volleyball and enabling participants and spectators to view our magnificent coastline.

“A special thank you must go to our Active Coast partner Skyball who have been invaluable in supporting us develop beach volleyball and put the festival on.”