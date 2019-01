From shows at the Spa to sporting events and festivals with something for all the family, we'll keep adding to the list throughout 2019.

1. Snowdrop Spectacular February 8 to March 3 at Burton Agnes Hall and Gardens - Every February, millions of beautiful snowdrops pop up and delight visitors to the grounds of the Elizabethan home. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Robert White April 19 at Bridlington Spa - The comedian, who was runner-up in Britains Got Talent, brings his Tank Top Tour to the Yorkshire coast. freelance Buy a Photo

3. Medieval Jousting April 21 at Sewerby Hall - An Easter tradition as the knights put on a show of jousting and sword-fighting for crowds in front of the hall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tour de Yorkshire May 4 - Stage three of the cycling race sets off from Bridlington and takes the riders to Scarborough, via Whitby. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more