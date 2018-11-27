Bridlington flood alert extended - stay safe on the seafront

Another flood alert has been issued for the coast around Bridlington because more bad weather is expected.



The Environment Agency said: "Strong southerly winds are leading to wave overtopping and spray being forecast at Bridlington South Pier and Bridlington Lifeboat Station."

It is expected to cause problems between 10.30pm tonight and 1.15am tomorrow morning.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and will update this alert if the situation changes," the statement said.

There have been flood warnings in place for Bridlington every day this week since Tuesday.