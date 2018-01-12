Bridlington ex-nurse waited nine hours to see doctor

A former theatre nurse spent nine hours waiting on a trolley as to see a doctor at an accident and emergency department.

Angela Fargie, of Parkfield Drive, in Bridlington, was rushed to Scarborough accident and emergency department from Bridlington out-of-hours with a suspected pulmonary embolism on New Year’s Day.

She originally called 111 but was told that it was an eight- hour wait for an ambulance. Struggling to breathe, she drove herself to the out-of-hours department where the doctor called for an ambulance.

“I didn’t even get in a treatment room until 24 hours and 10 minutes after I arrived at A&E,” said the 61-year-old.

“We were two abreast in the corridor. The ambulance crews couldn’t hand over their patients. The crew that were with me were grounded for four hours and 10 minutes.”

She is going to pen a letter to the chief executive and the health secretary stressing her concerns.

“When it gets to times like this, ambulance crews are stuck unable to pass on their patients. It was a possible eight-hour wait for me because of this problem,” said Ms Fargie.

“Can they not have bank staff nurses look after patients in a safe area so ambulance crews can hand over patients when the A&E department is too busy?”

Questions have been asked whether the NHS is in crisis, as tens of thousands of operations were cancelled nationally due to winter pressures.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Scarborough and Bridlington Hospitals, has said cases for cancelling operations are being reviewed on an individual basis. But the pressures on Scarborough’s accident and emergency department are increasing.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Like all hospitals across the country, Scarborough Hospital has been exceptionally busy over recent weeks with a high number of emergency attendances and a lot of very ill patients.

“The hospital is currently coping well under very difficult circumstances and we would like to thank our staff for their continued hard work and commitment to our patients under intense pressure.

“Patient safety remains our top priority. Patients are treated according to clinical need, and those requiring urgent attention are seen promptly, however when we are facing high demand those with minor or less urgent needs may find that they are waiting longer.

“This demand on services meant that some patients experienced a delay and we are sorry where this was the case.

“We value patient feedback and, although we cannot comment on individual cases, we would welcome the opportunity to discuss the patient’s concerns directly. They can do this by contacting our Patient Experience Team.”