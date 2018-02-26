Bridlington drivers urged to take care ahead of heavy snow

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads as heavy snow is forecast for the East Riding from early tomorrow morning.

An amber weather warning is in place as significant snowfall is expected to hit the region from 3am and continue all morning.

This may cause disruption to traffic, especially during the morning rush hour.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is advising motorists to check the weather forecast and drive to the weather conditions.

The council’s winter team will be working around the clock over the next few days to make the area’s roads as clear and safe as possible.

The fleet of 21 gritting lorries have already been out over the weekend and last night spreading rock salt on the precautionary network – 800 miles of the area’s main roads.

Gritters will be out on the roads again during today salting the secondary network – a further 300 miles of road – and staff will also be salting footpaths in the busiest areas.

Spreading salt before the snowfall makes it less likely for the snow to stick to the road surface, and make it easier to plough.

Mike Featherby, the council’s head of streetscene services, said: “Our winter team will continue to monitor weather conditions and will deploy our gritting lorries to treat where necessary.

“We would advise drivers to take extra care, plan their journey in advance and allow extra time for travel.”

Freezing temperatures will continue through the week and residents are encouraged to be good neighbours and check on anyone nearby who is elderly or vulnerable.

Advice to drivers:

Motorists are encouraged to use the main roads gritted by the council as much as possible, drive according to the conditions and listen to local radio or check the internet for updates on weather and road conditions.

Even on gritted roads, care needs to be taken in case salt has washed away.

Here are some tips to help you make residents’ journeys a little safer:

Driving on snow, ice and slush:

Drive slowly using the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin.

Manoeuvre gently, avoid sudden braking or acceleration.

When slowing down, get into a low gear as early as possible and allow your speed to reduce using the brake pedal gently.

Leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front. Remember, in these conditions it can take 10 times longer to stop than on a dry road.

In difficult conditions:

Do not drive unless you absolutely need to.

Check weather forecasts and travel information.

If possible, tell someone when you expect to arrive.

Make sure you are equipped with warm clothing, food, a torch, a shovel, water, boots, a hazard warning triangle and a fully charged hands free mobile phone.

If you get stuck in snow:

Switch on your hazard warning lights.

Move the car slowly backwards and forwards out of the rut using the highest gear you can.

Don’t leave the vehicle unless you are in sight of a suitable destination. Let help come to you.

Don’t keep your engine running for warmth; there is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning from the exhaust fumes.

Put on warm clothing to avoid losing body heat.

If you must abandon your vehicle, try to leave it out of the path of snowploughs. Advise the police or the council where it is and how to contact you.