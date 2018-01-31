Bridlington DJ wowed crowds with winning mix

An upcoming Bridlington DJ wowed crowds at a sold-out gig in at the O2 Institute in Birmingham after winning a national competition.

Caimen Kinder performed in front of 1,500 gig-goers after winning a national DJ competition run by Nathan Dawe, a DJ from Burton-on-Trent.

The 17-year-old said: “The performance went amazingly.

“I have never done anything on this scale before. I have played at various venues in England but this by far was the biggest yet.”

He has received an overwhelming response by family and friends and more than 2,000 people watched the live stream of his set in Birmingham and his winning mix received 11,000 views.

Inspired by his brother Levi Kinder, who has been a resident DJ in Marbella for four years now, Caimen performed in Utopia Luxe Bar throughout the summer.

The music student at Hull College also took third place in a competition at the beginning of 2017 .

Caimen performs in Bridlington, accompanying Billy Steinman, he hosts a house genre event at The Queens Hotel called ‘Electro zoo’ every few months.

And this year he has big aims for his music.

Caimen said: “I have widened my aims for this year – 2017 was the booster year but this year will be ten times better. I have a lot planned for the summer season with a few big DJ names that I can’t announce yet, however, Zante, Marbella and Ayia Napa are on the cards.”