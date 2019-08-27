Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team respond to seven incidents in one day

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked with seven incidents on Sunday.

The team were first paged to an incident at 12.03am along with Filey Coastguard to a cliff faller at Primrose Valley.

A spokesperson said that the "incident was not as serious as first indicated and first aid treatment was given to the casualty who had made their way to safety with help of the public."

A few hours later at 3.56am, the team were alerted to concern for person threatening to jump in to the water. A search of the harbour area was conducted but no person was found.

It was later reported that the person had walked away from the area.

At 10.25am the team were tasked to assist the ambulance service with casualty at North Landing. They were stood down en route.

The team also assisted RNLI Lifeguards on north beach who were dealing with a casualty who was having a diabetic episode on the beach at 12.50pm.

The team were tasked to search for three missing children between 2.13pm to 3.15pm.

Information was reported that a child was missing at North Landing. Team conducted a search from North Landing to Thornwick Bay and reunited the missing child located and reunited with her dad.

Immediately after completing the search the team were tasked to Filey to assist in a search for a missing six-year-old. The team were stood down en route.

Then at approximatly 5.15pm the team were tasked to South Beach to search for a missing six-year-old separated from her mum while on the beach.

The child was located by RNLI Lifeguards and reunited with mum and rest of the family.