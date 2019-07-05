Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team assisting with search and rescue operation for crew member missing from fishing vessel

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team is curently assisting with a searching and rescue operation.

HM Coastguard received a call from a fisherman reporting that his friend had fallen overboard after their vessel had broken down.

His friend tried to assist the crew member by throwing a lifering into the sea and also deploying a flare.

Kaimes Beasley, Duty Controller for HM Coastguard said: “This is an extensive search that is still ongoing.

"We have a number of rescue assets and local vessels assisting in the search operation and the search conditions are favourable.”

Crews including the Humberside Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, RNLI Withernsea, RNLI Humber Lifeboat Station, Withernsea Coastguard Rescue Team, HM Coastguard Hornsea and Hornsea Inshore Rescue, are currently coordinating the operation off the coast of Tunstall.

A number of nearby fishing vessels are also searching the area after responding to the HM Coastguard Mayday Relay broadcast.