Bridlington Co-op store still not ready to reopen - here's an update

A Bridlington supermarket which has been closed since last Easter is unlikely to be opening again for several months.

The Co-op in St John Street closed suddenly last Easter and a notice on the shutters said it was due to structural problems with the roof.

Last July, the company said the branch would be trading again by the end of 2018, and that it would be undergoing a full refurbishment as well as major repair works.

But there have been further delays and the company is unable to say when the new-look store will open its doors to customers.

A spokesperson for the Co-op has told the Free Press: “Whilst building work continues at the store we are unable to provide a precise opening date, but we plan to be open before the summer.

"The revamped store will offer a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, ready-to-go hot food, award winning wines and essentials.”

There is another Co-op store at Martongate in Bridlington and one in Flamborough.