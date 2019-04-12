Bridlington Co-op store re-open following £600,000 refurbishment

After almost a year, the Co-op on St John's Street has celebrated it's official re-opening.

The food retail business closed suddenly last Easter weekend due to structural problems but after a £600,000 overhaul is is now back in business.

Fresh produce that is stocked in the store on St John's Street

Amy Banks, store manager, said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Bridlington and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community. It’s an exciting time for the whole team.”

A bus service has been taking customers to the nearest other Co-op branch, in Martongate.

Kate Colclough, area manager, said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum.

“Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”

The store on St John's Street was re-opened yesterday, Aprill 11.