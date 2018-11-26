Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival: Your guide to what’s happening and when

A festival featuring more than 50 Christmas trees decorated by schools, churches, businesses and community groups opens in Bridlington tomorrow.

The mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Colin Croft, will officially open the event - which is organised by the town’s Rotary Club and is now in its sixth year.

Hilderthorpe School choir performing at last year's festival.

New Pasture Lane School choir will perform at the opening and tomorrow evening there is a gala concert with the Weighton Waytes Choir and pupils from Hilderthorpe Primary School. Tickets are £5 with children under 16 admitted free.

St John’s Burlington methodist Church will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends.

Organiser John Fisher said: “Throughout the festival, the church will be open for viewing the trees between 10am and 4pm.

“There will be music provided by 16 different school and community choirs as people walk around viewing the trees.

“Also, there will be a café on the premises serving light refreshments and lunches.

“The proceeds of this year’s festival will go to Yorkshire Cancer Research”

The festival concludes with a celebration on Sunday, December 9 at 4.30pm with guest choirs The Chantons and Churches Together Choir performing familiar carols.

Admission is free but there will be a collection for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

For details and gala concert tickets, call Mr Fisher on 851785.