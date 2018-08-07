Bridlington chippy owner loses five stone in five months

A fish and chip shop owner decided enough was enough and took the plunge to start a diet - and has now lost five stone in just five months.

Susan Reece, owner of Gabby’s Chippy with her husband Richard, has dropped from a size 22 to a size 14.

The mum-of-five joined Slimming World in March to help her lose weight for an upcoming family holiday.

Susan said: “When we go on holiday there is a tree top activity that my 9-year-old is too short to go on without an adult.

“I was at that point four stone and seven pounds too heavy for the maximum weight so I had to lose weight or I’d be letting my daughter down.

“I kept picturing her face while she watched her sisters on it and her not being allowed and knew it’d be all my fault. I struggle to do things for myself but I’d do anything for my children.”

The 36-year-old has changed how she eats and so has her family including her children, aged 19, 14, 12, nine and 22 months old.

Susan added: “My family enjoy all the slimming world food as well because we still eat many of the same meals that we did before I started losing weight like spaghetti bolognese, curries and roast dinners.”

Beth, who runs the Monday night group, said: “I’m so proud of Susan. She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women and men in Bridlington to change their lives in the same way.”

Before Susan began her diet the family already had a vegan menu at their chippy as husband Richard is dairy intolerant. These options provided alternatives for customers who like Richard needed special dietary requirements.

Now Susan has started Slimming World they have decided to try and serve some healthier alternatives at the local chippy.

Susan said that they are getting a steamer installed and hope to be able to offer healthier meals.