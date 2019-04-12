Bridlington Central Library set to hold free Change4Life event

Residents in Bridlington can learn about healthier lifestyle choices at a free Change4Life event.

The event, open to all ages, will take place at the town’s central library on Saturday April13 from 10.30am-12.30pm.

The main activities on offer include the hula hoop challenge for both adults and children, a treasure hunt for children and the famous 'guess the sugar' game for adults.

Prizes rewarded to winners consist of family tickets to see Pinocchio at Bridlington Spa, two cinema tickets for Beverley Parkway Cinema, month gym membership - donated by East Riding Leisure Bridlington, swim passes – donated by East Riding Leisure Bridlington, books and other items, such as stationary and toys.

There will also be delicious food on offer including fruit platters.

Other stands for learning and entertainment include, the health trainers’ stand, library display of health related material and a stand for the council’s healthy lifestyles development officers.

For more information about the event, email Bridlington Central Library at bridlington.library@eastriding.gov.uk or call (01262) 672917.