Bridlington businesses shortlisted for tourism awards

Businesses and attractions in Bridlington and its surrounding villages have been shortlisted for a prestigious tourism award.

Organisers of Hull and East Yorkshire’s premier tourism awards, the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards, have been “staggered” at the quality of this year’s entries.

“To shortlist down to 72 from approaching 200 applications has been really tough,” said Visit Hull and East Yorkshire tourism manager Andy Gray. “The quality of the entries this year has been incredible. It highlights what a brilliant tourism offer we have for the visitor across Hull & East Yorkshire.”

The shortlist features some of Hull and East Yorkshire’s finest attractions, restaurants, cafes, pubs, hotels, accommodation providers and tourism experiences.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Thursday March 15 at Hull’s first four-star hotel, the DoubleTree by Hilton, which opened in Ferensway just before Christmas.

Bridlington Spa, Thorpe Hall Caravan & Camping Site, in Rudston, The Cow Shed @ Fraisthorpe Beach and Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park are some of the attractions up for an award.

In total, finalists in 13 categories have been announced today with a 14th award, the Remarkable East Yorkshire Passion Award, being given on the night to the person considered to have made a significant contribution to tourism in the region.

Winners will also be eligible for shortlisting through to the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

See the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards Finalists for 2018 below:

Remarkable Bed & Breakfast/Boutique Guest Accommodation

The Toll Cottage, Cottingham

Wolds Village, Bainton

Highfield Farm B&B, Southburn, near Driffield

Remarkable Business Tourism Award:

Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel, Willerby

KCom Stadium, Hull

Hallmark Hotel, Hull

Beverley Racecourse

Bridlington Spa

Bishop Burton College

Beyond Events, University of Hull

Remarkable Cuppa

Kavanaghs Cafe & Tea Rooms, Beverley

Riverhouse Coffee Co., Hull

T C Patisserie, Beverley

Lempicka Cafe, Beverley

Wolds Village, Bainton

Drewton’s Farm Shop & Restaurant, South Cave

Remarkable Holiday Park/Holiday Village

Thorpe Hall Caravan & Camping Site, Rudston

Sand le Mere Holiday Village, Tunstall

Patrington Haven Leisure Park

Far Grange Park & Golf Club, Skipsea

Butt Farm Caravan & Campsite, Beverley

Remarkable Hotel

Hallmark Hotel, Hull

Village Hotel, Hull

Cave Castle Hotel & Country Club, South Cave

Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel, Willerby

Holiday Inn, Hull Marina

Remarkable Newcomer

William’s Den, North Cave

Humber Street Distillery, Hull

The Pig & Whistle, Beverley

Hull Explorer

Hideout Hotel, Hull

The Cow Shed @ Fraisthorpe Beach

Remarkable Pub

Minerva Hotel, Hull

The Head of Steam, Hull

The Old House by Shoot The Bull, Hull

The Old Star, Kilham

Wrygarth Inn, Great Hatfield

The Lion and Key, Hull

Remarkable Restaurant

Tapasya, Hull

Tapasya@Marina, Hull

The Pig & Whistle, Beverley

1884 Wine & Tapas Bar, Hull

The Old House by Shoot The Bull, Hull

1884 Dock Street Kitchen, Hull

Remarkable Self-Catering Provider/Property

Nordham Cottages, North Cave

Broadgate Farm Cottages, Walkington

The Swallow’s Nest, Brandesburton

Kingfisher Lakes Glamping, Brandesburton

Corporation Farm Cottages, Tickton

Little Otchan Shepherd’s Hut, Halsham

Remarkable Taste of East Yorkshire

White Rabbit Chocolatiers, Beverley

Field & Forage, Thornholme

Drewton’s Farm Shop & Restaurant, South Cave

Side Oven Bakery, Foston on the Wolds

Atom Brewing, Hull

Mr Moo’s Real Dairy Ice-Cream, Skipsea

Laurel Vines Vineyard and Winery, Aike

Remarkable Tourism Event (over 30,000 visitors a year)

Humber Street Sesh, Hull

Freedom Festival, Hull

Beverley Food Festival

Remarkable Tourism Event (under 30,000 visitors a year)

The Big Malarkey, Hull

Hull Street Food Nights

Burton Agnes Jazz & Blues Festival

Beverley & East Riding Early Music Festival

Lambing Sunday, Bishop Burton College

Remarkable Visitor Attraction/Experience

Hull New Theatre

Hull Truck Theatre

Spurn National Nature Reserve

Hull Minster

Burton Constable Hall

Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park

Humber Street Gallery, Hull