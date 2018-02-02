Bridlington businesses shortlisted for tourism awards

Businesses and attractions in Bridlington and its surrounding villages have been shortlisted for a prestigious tourism award.
Organisers of Hull and East Yorkshire’s premier tourism awards, the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards, have been “staggered” at the quality of this year’s entries.
“To shortlist down to 72 from approaching 200 applications has been really tough,” said Visit Hull and East Yorkshire tourism manager Andy Gray. “The quality of the entries this year has been incredible. It highlights what a brilliant tourism offer we have for the visitor across Hull & East Yorkshire.”
The shortlist features some of Hull and East Yorkshire’s finest attractions, restaurants, cafes, pubs, hotels, accommodation providers and tourism experiences.
The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Thursday March 15 at Hull’s first four-star hotel, the DoubleTree by Hilton, which opened in Ferensway just before Christmas.
Bridlington Spa, Thorpe Hall Caravan & Camping Site, in Rudston, The Cow Shed @ Fraisthorpe Beach and Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park are some of the attractions up for an award.
In total, finalists in 13 categories have been announced today with a 14th award, the Remarkable East Yorkshire Passion Award, being given on the night to the person considered to have made a significant contribution to tourism in the region.
Winners will also be eligible for shortlisting through to the Visit England Awards for Excellence.
See the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards Finalists for 2018 below:
Remarkable Bed & Breakfast/Boutique Guest Accommodation
The Toll Cottage, Cottingham
Wolds Village, Bainton
Highfield Farm B&B, Southburn, near Driffield
Remarkable Business Tourism Award:
Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel, Willerby
KCom Stadium, Hull
Hallmark Hotel, Hull
Beverley Racecourse
Bridlington Spa
Bishop Burton College
Beyond Events, University of Hull
Remarkable Cuppa
Kavanaghs Cafe & Tea Rooms, Beverley
Riverhouse Coffee Co., Hull
T C Patisserie, Beverley
Lempicka Cafe, Beverley
Wolds Village, Bainton
Drewton’s Farm Shop & Restaurant, South Cave
Remarkable Holiday Park/Holiday Village
Thorpe Hall Caravan & Camping Site, Rudston
Sand le Mere Holiday Village, Tunstall
Patrington Haven Leisure Park
Far Grange Park & Golf Club, Skipsea
Butt Farm Caravan & Campsite, Beverley
Remarkable Hotel
Hallmark Hotel, Hull
Village Hotel, Hull
Cave Castle Hotel & Country Club, South Cave
Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel, Willerby
Holiday Inn, Hull Marina
Remarkable Newcomer
William’s Den, North Cave
Humber Street Distillery, Hull
The Pig & Whistle, Beverley
Hull Explorer
Hideout Hotel, Hull
The Cow Shed @ Fraisthorpe Beach
Remarkable Pub
Minerva Hotel, Hull
The Head of Steam, Hull
The Old House by Shoot The Bull, Hull
The Old Star, Kilham
Wrygarth Inn, Great Hatfield
The Lion and Key, Hull
Remarkable Restaurant
Tapasya, Hull
Tapasya@Marina, Hull
The Pig & Whistle, Beverley
1884 Wine & Tapas Bar, Hull
The Old House by Shoot The Bull, Hull
1884 Dock Street Kitchen, Hull
Remarkable Self-Catering Provider/Property
Nordham Cottages, North Cave
Broadgate Farm Cottages, Walkington
The Swallow’s Nest, Brandesburton
Kingfisher Lakes Glamping, Brandesburton
Corporation Farm Cottages, Tickton
Little Otchan Shepherd’s Hut, Halsham
Remarkable Taste of East Yorkshire
White Rabbit Chocolatiers, Beverley
Field & Forage, Thornholme
Drewton’s Farm Shop & Restaurant, South Cave
Side Oven Bakery, Foston on the Wolds
Atom Brewing, Hull
Mr Moo’s Real Dairy Ice-Cream, Skipsea
Laurel Vines Vineyard and Winery, Aike
Remarkable Tourism Event (over 30,000 visitors a year)
Humber Street Sesh, Hull
Freedom Festival, Hull
Beverley Food Festival
Remarkable Tourism Event (under 30,000 visitors a year)
The Big Malarkey, Hull
Hull Street Food Nights
Burton Agnes Jazz & Blues Festival
Beverley & East Riding Early Music Festival
Lambing Sunday, Bishop Burton College
Remarkable Visitor Attraction/Experience
Hull New Theatre
Hull Truck Theatre
Spurn National Nature Reserve
Hull Minster
Burton Constable Hall
Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park
Humber Street Gallery, Hull