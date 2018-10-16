Bridlington boxer Emily Asquith is European champion

Teenager boxer Emily Asquith has won the gold medal at the Junior European Boxing Championships in Russia.

She outclassed her Polish opponent Martyna Jancelewicz in this afternoon's final, claiming a clean sweep on the judge's scorecards.

Bridlington ABC's Emily Asquith

Already clearly ahead after the opening two rounds, she was even more ruthless and impressive in the final two minutes, forcing Jancelewicz to take an eight count as the fight neared the end.

Headlands School pupil Emily is part of a 19-strong England team at the championships in Anapa in Russia.

Two powerful displays took Emily to the final of the 80kg weight category.

Last week she eased to an opening victory against Turkish southpaw Sena Kosaoglis, who managed to take the contest to the judge's scorecards despite standing counts in rounds two and three.

In Monday's semi-final, she dominated from the first bell and forced her Romanian opponent Petronela Schinte to take two standing eight counts before the referee stopped the contest in the first round.

Meanwhile, another of Bridlington's young female boxers has been making an impression closer to home.

In the crowd at Saturday's Bridlington ABC show was British boxing legend Johnny Nelson, who still holds the record for being the longest reigning cruiserweight champion of the world.

He told the Free Press that the contest between Violet Heseltine and Billie Baillie from Alloa had really caught his eye.

The classy Scottish boxer got the decision from the judges after an outstanding display but Nelson had words of praise for both girls.

“They boxed really well technically," said Nelson.

“The boys have the brute force but the girls had finesse and focus.

“I’ve really enjoyed being here. It has been tremendous.

“Hopefully me being here can be an inspiration to the young boxers. I remember when I was an amateur, it was great to get someone down who had been there and done it.”