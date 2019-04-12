Bridlington accountant Danielle scoops national award

A young accountant has fought off strong competition to scoop a top award at a recent Institute of Chartered Accountants Awards Ceremony.

Danielle Keeping has been named as ‘Young Accountant of the Year’ following the submission of a written application and completion of an interview, being part of the final seven.

After completing a Maths degree at the University of York, Danielle started work at Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors in 2013.

She had already begun an accountancy course as she wanted to get a feel for the profession and following this study she knew she wanted to continue with a career in accountancy.

Danielle, who lives in Bridlington, said: “Winning the Young Accountant of the Year award is a huge honour and makes me proud to be recognised for all that I have achieved this year.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Lloyd Dowson for their continued support and for the opportunities I have received which have played a significant role in helping me to win this award.”

Her journey began in early 2015 the board at Lloyd Dowson offered Danielle a Chartered Accountancy training contract.

Danielle, who works at the Bridlington office based on Station Avenue and Scarborough office on Falsgrave Road, qualified as a Chartered Accountant in September 2018.

David Dowson, Chairman of Lloyd Dowson, said: “We are extremely proud of Danielle winning this award. It is testament to the hard work and dedication that she shows to the profession and her role at Lloyd Dowson.”

Since then she has never looked back, championing ‘Making Tax Digital’ for Lloyd Dowson clients to ensure they are MTD compliant and co-ordinating a programme of client support and training.

Her role at Lloyd Dowson has also increased including working with a variety of clients, managing audits, training staff members and developing as a senior member of the team.