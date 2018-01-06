Brid top for winter breaks

Bridlington has been named in the top 10 best affordable UK destinations for winter holidays.

New data from HolidayLettings.co.uk, a TripAdvisor company, has revealed that the town took eighth place in the nationwide survey.

The extensive list features many destinations across the UK to enjoy an exciting winter holiday.

Rates for a two-bedroom rental in Bridlington average £404 weekly for a winter stay (December 2017 to February 2018).

Laurel Greatrix, a spokesperson for Holiday Lettings, said: “Bridlington is a great choice for a refreshing winter holiday.

“Travellers to the town will love the soaring white cliffs and the scenic promenade.”