Brid shed project given £500 boost

A local community group in Bridlington is celebrating after receiving funding for its community shed space from the Asda Foundation.

A total of £500 has been awarded to the Brid Men in Sheds group, where people come together to take part in practical skills and activities.

The sheds are designed and run by their members and provide opportunities for people to share tools, resources and skills in order to create, learn and develop social networks.

Royal Voluntary Service, with funding from the Asda Foundation, established the Sheds Grant Fund in 2015 to provide small scale funding to Sheds who are looking for help with either set up, or early stage development costs.

Grants of between £250 and £1,000 were made available – with applicants encouraged to apply for some of the tools and equipment they need for their activities or ongoing costs such as help with their rent or insurance.

Abigail Hurrell, Sheds Project manager at Royal Voluntary Service said: “Most sheds are started by local groups coming together due to a shared interest in traditional crafts such as joinery, furniture renovation, metal work and mechanics. We are delighted to be able to administer the Grant Funds so that these skills can flourish in a friendly and sociable environment, and that more local community based Sheds can get up and running.”