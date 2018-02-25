Brid Sea Cadets pass inspection by commander

Bridlington Sea Cadets took another step toward becoming a stand-alone unit recently following an official inspection by a serving Royal Navy Commander.

Since forming in 2015, the Bridlington Division has been under the guidance of the more established unit, TS Unseen in Filey, but after two years of work they are ready to go it alone.

Commander Charles Baggot-Jewett RN travelled to the town to meet with the cadets, training staff and town dignitaries, as well as representatives from the Royal Navy association, Royal British Legion and the cadets’ proud parents.

The commander said: “The development that has been undertaken during the last two years is significant, some real hard work has taken place and it has paid off.

“I look forward to working with the Bridlington team to see them take the next steps toward independence.”

Once the Bridlington division has been granted their independence, they can become known as TS (Training Ship) Pathfinder and have access to more equipment such as stores, boats and courses.