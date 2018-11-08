Brid's health care facilities inadequate for town of this size

I visited Bridlington recently and what concerns me is this is a small town with many elderly and retired people living there. The health care at the hospital is low for such a resort of that size.

I thought the MP was going to ask the Minister for Health to visit the resort and the hospital and review the health service standards. Did they do that? And maybe increase the services.

It’s a long way to Scarborough or Hull if someone is transferred there or a doctor admits a patient for urgent treatment on rocky roads in winter if they are seriously ill.

If you think of people in Hull and Beverly they are very near an area emergency hospital with good road links and many people are far younger.

In the case of Bridlington, the minister needs to visit and see what standard of health treatment is available in the resort, and the MP should go with him and strongly press for an improvement in services and report back what is going to happen to the people who live there. Questions want asking.

David Treacher

Nelson Road

Hull

