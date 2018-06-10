Brid Folk Club’s funding of note to Grove Centre

Bridlington Folk Club has raised £100 for the Grove Centre, a day care centre for people with learning disabilities.

The club accrued the cash through its annual Charity Singers’ and Musicians’ Night.

The Grove Centre is run by East Yorkshire Housing Association and provides a place for adults with learning and physical disabilities to meet and learn new skills, socialise, and to receive support to explore the community in Bridlington.

Philip Hyde attends the Grove Centre and participated in the folk club event held at The Telegraph on Quay Road.

He received the cheque for £100 which will be spent on equipment to support a gardening project.

The folk club holds singers and musicians nights on alternate Tuesdays (visit www.bridlingtonfolkclub.org.uk for more details).