Brid could benefit from a new pier

Well, Withernsea is definitely getting one, Hornsea is thinking about one, and Bridlington? Zilch! I am of course referring to the new seaside icon, the pier.

A new pier on the North side certainly would restore some of the ‘seasideness’ sadly missing since Fun City was demolished and even the coloured festoon lights were removed when the ‘greyhound track’ type lighting was installed. Walking down the North prom after dark it’s very easy to imagine a fluffy bunny chased by six greyhounds tearing towards you.

So back to the pier, an ideal site in my view being where the old huts are, way past their useful life, they could be replaced by the modern ‘cabana’ type chalets like the ones on the South side.

The primary pier platform could carry maybe a small bandstand or provide a retro amusement arcade for that fine collection of machines that last made an appearance in a ‘pop up’ unit in the town centre.

So come on Brid, let’s have a go before even Barmston beats us to it.

Ken Starkey

Lamplugh Road

Bridlington