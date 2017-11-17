Boxing Day dippers going international

Planning for this year’s annual Boxing Day dip at Flamborough is well under way and the welcome has been extended to all the corners of the Earth in what will be the first and only international dip in this area.

The event’s international guests of past dips will be celebrated and highlighted by this year’s ‘countries of the world’ theme.

Organisers are urging participants to be as imaginative as possible this year and are expecting most countries of the world to be represented.

The annual dip has been running since 2009 and has raised funding for the Flamborough Pre-School thanks to the help and generosity of the community.

All funds raised in the past has gone towards helping children to form solid foundations of early learning.

Following the dip, which starts at 10.45am at South Landing, the festivities will move into the village where the junior and senior Longsword Dancers will commence their Boxing Day traditions.

The dancers will perform from noon with the grand finale in Dog and Duck Square at 3pm.

Will Traves, committee chairman at the Pre-school and one of the organisers of the event, said: “The Boxing Day dip continues to grow year on year and has helped to raise vital funds for the village Pre-School.

“It has now become a permanent fixture on the calendar and contributes to the yearly festivities, community and traditions that occur in the village.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of the Longsword dancers and of course all our dippers and spectators.

“Everyone as always is welcome to take part and we urge that spectators come prepared with their international flags of support.”

Participants are being asked to dress up in lederhosen, kilts, kimonos or colours of a flag. Other ideas include matadors, Viking etc.

Sponsorship forms are now available from the Old Tuck Shop and the Pre-School.