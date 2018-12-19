Boxing Day dip in Flamborough - all the information need to know

A selection of favourite story book characters will be braving the chilly waters at South Landing for Flamborough’s Boxing Day dip.

Now into its 10th year, the event is a major fund-raiser for the village pre-school. This year’s theme means people dressed as the Gruffalo, Snow White, the three little pigs will make a splash.

Safety advice for anyone thinking of going into the water



William Traves, committee chairperson at the pre-school and one of the organisers of the event, said: “The dip will commence at 10.45am, at South Landing with the fun and festivities then moving into the village.

“Once in the village, spectators and dippers will be met by the junior and senior longsword dancers, this has fast become a Boxing Day tradition in Flamborough.

“The dancers will perform from noon with the grand finale in Dog and Duck Square at 3pm.

“Everyone, as always, is welcome to take part in what is a fantastic family day experience.”