BOOM TOWN: House prices in Bridlington up 9% in a year

House prices in Bridlington have risen by 9% in the past year, with buyers from the south of England helping to create a property boom.

The average price of a house in Bridlington is now £148,915, according to Rightmove, and the 9% annual rise is double the Yorkshire average.

Property for sale in Bridlington

The town’s ‘fantastic value’ has seen it become more popular with buyers from areas further afield than the traditional market. “It is not just buyers from the West Riding like it used to be,” said estate agent Nick Belt.

“We have had a lot of increase from areas in the south, and have sold to people from Windsor, Crawley and the Midlands.

“It is so cheap compared to where they are.

“The shortage of properties is also fuelling the increase, but prices are a lot, lot better since the start of this year.

House prices in Bridlington

“The only sector which is not doing so well is flats, other than the seafront ones which still hold a nice premium.

“But everything else has seen a big jump. Brick for brick, Bridlington is fantastic value and it is still under-rated.”

Nick said buyers could expect to pay up to 15% more for properties in Scarborough and considerably more in Whitby, where the average house price is now close to £200,000.

As well as the interest from the south of England, there is still a strong core of buyers from Bridlington’s core market – people wanting to spend their later years by the sea.

Prices have gone up by 9% in the last year.

“It’s flat and that’s one of the main reasons why it has always been popular with those who want to retire to the coast,” Andrew Vidler, manager of the Bridlington branch of Reeds Rains, told the Free Press’sister paper, The Yorkshire Post.

“Interest in Bridlington is growing because people are realising that it offers great value and fantastic beaches and scenery.”

Two-bedroom terraced houses start from about £90,000, semis from £130,000 and detached homes from £160,000, but bungalows continue to fetch more.

“Bungalows are very popular. Being a great place to retire to is the town’s unique selling point,” said Tom Willson, of Hunters.

“The villages of Flamborough and Sewerby are also very popular with older buyers, especially if they have dog because there are some great walks there,”