Bluejays tour their rock 'n' roll celebration to the Spa

A major new live music theatre tour celebrating the 1950s is to visit Scarborough Spa in March next year.

The Bluejays, the UK’s leading vintage rock ‘n’ roll band present Rock and Roll Revolution.

The show is written and produced by The Bluejays and features more than 40 of the biggest hits of the 1950s performed live on stage.

After sold out shows in Essex, Staffordshire and Yorkshire the band are really excited to be touring their show across the UK visiting Scarborough Spa on Saturday March 14

The band met in 2008 whilst performing as Buddy Holly and the Crickets in the UK Tour of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story . Ollie received rave reviews from the press for his portrayal of Buddy Holly and was even lauded from across the pond by members of Buddy’s family.

After Buddy , the band were approached by Bill Kenwright to appear in his new rock ‘n’ roll show Dreamboats & Petticoats , which toured and played a successful run in the West End.

Not content with playing only one of his rock ‘n’ roll idols, Ollie took over the role of Carl Perkins (the man behind Blue Suede Shoes ) in the West End production of Million Dollar Quartet in 2011.

The Bluejays formed in 2013 and very quickly became one of the UK’s busiest vintage live acts.

First up was a Friday night residency at London’s celebrated but sweaty Troubadour Club (a hotbed for musical talent since the 1950s, playing host to Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon amongst countless others). Live videos posted to YouTube sparked interest in the band both nationally and worldwide and generated a loyal and ever-growing social media following.

Vocalist Ollie said : “We’re really thrilled to be taking Rock and Roll Revolution on the road. We’re really proud of the show.

"At the time, the rock ‘n’ roll of the 1950s was considered by some to be ‘the devil’s music’ and a teenage fad. Rock and Roll Revolution shows how far from the truth that is. Artists such as Elvis, Buddy, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Little Richard and the Everly Brothers not only changed popular music forever, they brought about a social change and a freedom of expression that still resonates today.”

Bassist Chris said: “More than anything, we love that we get to play some of the greatest songs ever written night after night. It’s amazing to see groups of young people and those who remember the songs the first time around all up and dancing in the aisles! All fans of music owe a lot to those pioneers of the 50s – we really hope we do them justice!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday April 19.

Box office: 01723 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk