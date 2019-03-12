Bid to help the homeless in Bridlington moves forward

Plans by Bridlington’s churches to operate a house which will help people to get off the streets and back on the right track have moved a step closer.

Hope House Bridlington will become a charity which aims to work with a national organisation called Green Pastures to buy a property which will support homeless people or those in hostels.

Rev Richard Hare, vicar at Emmanuel Church in Bridlington, said: “We are making good progress.

“The representative body for all the Church of England churches in Bridlington and the surrounding villages, the Deanery Synod, voted last month to definitely go ahead and partner Green Pastures, the national charity.

“We will get them to purchase, and we will lease from them, a three or four-bedroom house, somewhere in Bridlington, where we can house homeless people.

“We are in conversation with the strategic housing department at East Riding of Yorkshire Council and we are hoping they will point people in our direction when they are paying housing benefit so we can pay the rent and employ a housing officer part-time to support these guys.”

The church leaders need to do a little more work with their application but they hop their bid to become a registered charity will be approved in the forthcoming weeks.